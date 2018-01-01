Baby on the way for Josh Brolin

Deadpool 2 star Josh Brolin is set to become a daddy again.

The movie star's wife, Kathryn Boyd, is expecting their first child together.

The 50 year old announced the news on Instagram, posting a photo of his pregnant wife out hiking in the California countryside and adding the caption: "There’s a new sheriff in town, and she’s no bigger than a sweet potato. Hang on to your hats..."

His wife also hit social media with the baby news, sharing a shot of herself lifting her shirt to reveal a baby bump and adding: "Something’s cookin... Baby Girl Brolin on the way."

The tot will be Josh's third kid - he has two grown-up children, Eden, 24, and Trevor, 29, from his marriage to Alice Adair.

He was also stepfather to Diane Lane's model daughter Eleanor Lambert during their 10-year marriage, which ended in divorce in 2013.

Josh exchanged vows with Kathryn, his former assistant, in September, 2016 in Cashiers, North Carolina. Wedding guests included the actor's father, James Brolin, and his wife Barbra Streisand, while reports suggested Matt Damon and Bradley Cooper were also among those in attendance.

The couple became engaged in 2015 after two years of dating, and Kathryn debuted her engagement ring at the Cannes Film Festival that year.

The wedding was Brolin's third trip down the aisle - he was previously married to Lane from 2004 to 2013, and he divorced his first wife, Alice Adair, in 1994, after six years of marriage.