America Ferrera gives birth to baby boy

Actress America Ferrera is a new mum.

The former Ugly Betty star and her husband Ryan Piers Williams have welcomed a baby boy.

America, 34, took to Instagram to post a photo of her son's foot in mum and dad's hands, and added the caption: "When 2 become 3... Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams - aka Baz! Mom, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love!"

The actress and Ryan wed in 2011 and announced they were expecting their first child on New Year's Eve (31Dec17).

The new mum becomes the last of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants posse to taste motherhood - Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel, her co-stars in the film and best pals in real life, have all become mothers.

America celebrated the impending birth of her first child with a lavish shower in mid-March (18), and uploaded several shots from the party at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles on her Instagram page.

She explained that the shower was everything she had dreamed of: "No poopie diaper games here," she wrote. "Just dancing, drinking (water for me), and some of the people we love to celebrate the little human we can't wait to meet.

"@beautyessexla was a gorgeous place to celebrate (not being paid to say that). And get you an amazing friend like @elsamariecollins who always shows up for you and throws the best parties!"

Guests at the bash included America's former Ugly Betty co-stars Ana Ortiz and Mark Indelicato, who happily posed for a picture with their hands on the mother-to-be's belly.

America also posed for another group picture with her co-stars from hit show Superstore, including Ben Feldman, Kelly Stables, Nichole Bloom, Colton Dunn, Kaliko Kauahi, Nico Santos and Lauren Ash.