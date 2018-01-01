Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand to break her silence in U.S. TV news special

Bill Cosby's sexual assault accuser Andrea Constand will sit down with NBC News to break her 13-year silence about the disgraced funnyman's abuses.

The interview, which will appear on news show Dateline NBC on Friday night (01Jun18), is believed to be Constand's only interview after Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting the former Temple University employee at his home in Pennsylvania in 2004.

The 80 year old was convicted of sexual assault last month (Apr18) and now faces up to 30 years in prison.

NBC's interview is part of a news special, titled Bringing Down Bill Cosby: Andrea Constand Speaks.

The one-hour news show will also feature interviews with other Cosby accusers who, like Constand, testified against him in his recent criminal case. Constand's mother, Gloria, is also slated to appear.

Kate Snow, who will front the Dateline NBC TV event, previously interviewed 27 Cosby accusers for Emmy Award-winning The Cosby Accusers Speak, which aired in 2015. Constand wasn't able to participate in that TV special.

Sentencing in the Cosby case is scheduled for September (18).

The comedian, who has always maintained his sexual encounters with his accusers were consensual, is currently under house arrest. His lawyers plan to appeal the conviction, which was delivered at the end of his second trial.

The case was originally tried in 2017, but ended in a mistrial after the jury was left deadlocked.