Roseanne revival cancelled following star's offensive joke

The revival of Roseanne Barr's hit TV show Roseanne has been cancelled after the actress made an offensive joke about an adviser to former U.S. President Barack Obama.

On Tuesday (29May18), the comedienne joked that Valerie Jarrett, who is African-American, was the result of the "Muslim brotherhood" and "planet of the apes having a baby". The actress was reportedly reacting to a tweet which alleged Jarrett had "hidden a lot" in reference to claims CIA officers spied on the French election during Obama's administration.

After her comments Roseanne was lashed on social media as users accused her of being racist. She quickly apologised and announced she was leaving Twitter.

"I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans," she wrote. "I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me - my joke was in bad taste. I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter."

However, her offensive joke has cost Barr her show, which returned for a 10th season in March (18). It was picked up for an 11th season the same month, but that will no longer go ahead.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," ABC Entertainment chief Channing Dungey says.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has added: "There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing."

Prior to the cancellation, comedienne Wanda Sykes revealed she would not be returning to the show as a consulting producer.

This isn't the first time the 65 year old has found herself in hot water - in March (18), she stirred up controversy online after responding to a Twitter user who repeated unfounded claims suggesting teenage activist David Hogg, who survived February's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting massacre, had made an offensive, pro-Hitler gesture while delivering a speech at the March for Our Lives protest.

She has also upset many fans with her unabashed support of controversial U.S. leader Donald Trump.

Commenting on the show's cancellation, Roseanne's TV daughter Sara Gilbert says, "Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.

"This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we've created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love - one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member."