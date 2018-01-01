NEWS Diane Kruger pregnant Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Diane Kruger is pregnant, according to reports.



The Inglourious Basterds star is expecting boyfriend Norman Reedus' baby, according to Us Weekly sources.



Kruger fuelled the speculation last week (24May18), when she shared a black-and-white photo of herself on Instagram alongside a footprint emoji.



The baby rumours began at the Cannes Film Festival, where the 41-year-old German turned her back on high fashion, form-fitting outfits in favour of oversized gowns.



Kruger and The Walking Dead star Reedus started dating last year and made their first official outing as a couple at the Golden Globes in January (18). They also locked lips during the ceremony, when Diane's German movie In the Fade won the Best Foreign Language Film prize.



The couple, who worked together on the 2015 movie Sky, were spotted enjoying a romantic getaway in Costa Rica at the beginning of the year, and they were photographed sitting together during the men's tennis singles final at the U.S. Open in September.



Diane was married to Guilluame Canet from 2001 to 2006 and dated actor Joshua Jackson from 2006 until 2016, while 49-year-old Norman was in a five-year relationship with supermodel Helena Christensen from 1998 to 2003. They share an 18-year-old son, named Mingus.



The two stars have been getting serious for some time and sources suggest they are currently house-hunting together after mum-to-be Kruger recently listed her two-bedroom Tribeca apartment.



The baby news comes during a career high for Reedus, who is touted as the new leading man on The Walking Dead following reports suggesting the TV show's longtime star Andrew Lincoln is leaving the series.

