NEWS The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln walking away from show







Actor Andrew Lincoln is reportedly walking away from his lead role on The Walking Dead.



The British star has portrayed police officer-turned-zombie slayer Rick Grimes since the TV show premiered in 2010, but according to Collider, he has opted not to renew his contract for the upcoming ninth season.



Lincoln is expected to appear in just six new episodes, less than half of the 16 installments booked.



The 44 year old abandoned his movie career after joining The Walking Dead, a small screen adaptation of Robert Kirkman's hit comic book series, and he is reportedly turning his focus to films after he wraps up the remaining episodes on the zombie show.



Norman Reedus, who plays popular bow-and-arrow-wielding survivor Daryl Dixon in the series, is rumoured to be in the running to replace Lincoln as the show's leading man, with Us Weekly reporting he has negotiated a $20 million (£15 million) contract to front the cast.



News of the casting shuffle on the programme is the latest in a string of surprise shake-ups - fan favourite Chandler Riggs, who portrays Rick's son Carl Grimes, made a surprise exit from line-up in season eight and Black Panther star Danai Gurira has yet to confirm whether she'll return as Michonne.



Lauren Cohan became engaged in a contract dispute with bosses at AMC network over her role as Maggie Greene earlier this year (18), before settling on terms in April that dramatically reduced her character's screen time on the show. She went from showing up as a series regular to starring in just six episodes of the next season, the same amount Andrew has reportedly signed up for. The actress has also signed on to new work, taking up a role ABC network's spy series Whiskey Cavalier.



Show officials tell Deadline they have "no comment" on characters' impending departures.



The ninth season of The Walking Dead premieres in the U.S. this autumn.

