Chiwetel Ejiofor & Robert Lindsay join Maleficent sequel

Brits Chiwetel Ejiofor and Robert Lindsay have joined the all-star cast for the Maleficent sequel.

The film, in which Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning reprise their lead roles, has just started production at Pinewood studios in the U.K., and now the 12 Years a Slave star, who was previously in talks for a part, is attached, according to Deadline.

Jolie is playing the titular character again while Fanning rehashes her role as Princess Aurora - with both characters based on those from classic fairytale Sleeping Beauty.

Michelle Pfeiffer will also join the cast for the sequel, as Queen Ingrith, while Ed Skrein and Harris Dickinson have also signed on.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales director Joachim Ronning is taking charge of the film, while Jolie will produce alongside Joe Roth.

Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville have also confirmed they are returning for the sequel, which picks up several years after Maleficent ended and continues to explore the relationship between Fanning's princess and the evil queen who cursed her as a baby.

The first movie opened to critical acclaim in May, 2014 and sent on to haul in more than $750 million (GBP566 million) at the global box office.

Fanning celebrated the first day of filming on Tuesday (29May18) by sharing on set photos of herself and Jolie pranking around on Instagram.

In one selfie, Elle smiles as her castmate, wearing her character's famous horns and a bathrobe, flashes the peace sign behind her. In another, Fanning poses as Jolie hides behind her - only her horns on show.

"It’s bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!!" Fanning captioned the first shot.