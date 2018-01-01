Shailene Woodley bonded with Adrift castmates by vomiting profusely

Shailene Woodley became instantly intimate with her Adrift co-star Sam Claflin as they battled seasickness on the set of the new movie.

The stars, who play newly-engaged lovers in the true life story of Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp's 41-day survival at sea in 1983, knew the five-week sailboat shoot off the coast of Fiji would be rough, but the actors had no idea what they were really in for until they arrived on the bobbing vessel for the first day of filming.

“What the audience sees in that scene (when a hurricane is approaching) is a look of nervousness, but it’s really Sam and I trying not puke when the cameras are rolling," Shailene tells USA Today. "It’s like, 'Keep it together'. That's pure anxiety.”

"It's the best ice-breaker!" Sam adds of the horrible seasickness cast and crew endured on set. "And the stench of vomit started creeping up on deck. Pretty much everybody threw up at least once."

The bonding between the Adrift colleagues on location only grew stronger as everyone started to lose control of their bodily functions.

"When you're stuck on a boat with 15 people every single day, you're all dealing with things like the toilets breaking and everyone just having to jump in the ocean to use the bathroom," Shailene explains. "There’s a lot of discomfort, there's a lot of bodily smells. And a lot of humour. That's the glue that keeps everyone together."

In hindsight, Shailene appreciates the gruelling conditions, admitting the discomfort helped improve performances. In one scene her starving character discovers peanut butter and the real-life hunger she and Sam shared amplified the authenticity of the moment.

"We were both so bloody hungry. The fact that we got to eat just pure salty fat in the form of peanut butter was heaven on earth," she recalls. "It made that scene very authentic."

"(It was a tough start but) good preparation, immediately putting us on our toes, knowing what kind of resiliency we needed to harness," she adds.

Adrift sets sail for U.S. theatres on Friday (01Jun18).