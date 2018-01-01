Jamie Foxx to play Spawn

Jamie Foxx has signed on to star in comic book icon Todd McFarlane's directorial debut Spawn.

The Oscar winner will play the titular role in the adaptation of McFarlane's 1990s comic series, which centres upon a murdered former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) black ops team member, who is double crossed in hell after he agrees to become a Hellspawn warrior, so he can be reunited with his wife.

Upon learning his wife has married his best friend, he then sets out to battle evil.

McFarlane explains his movie will stand out from the rest of the current crop of comic book films because of the way he is planning to make it.

"The scariest movies... the boogeyman doesn't talk," he tells Deadline. "It confuses people because of the comic book industry, and because they all default into their Captain America mindset and I keep saying, 'No, get into John Carpenter's mindset or Hitchcock'. This is not a man in a rubber suit, it's not a hero that's going to come and save the damsel... At the end of the movie, I'm hoping that the audience will say either, is this a ghost that turns into a man, or is it a man that turns into a ghost?"

Todd also reveals he is planning to make a Spawn trilogy.

"I've got a trilogy in mind here, and I'm not inclined in this first movie to do an origin story," he says. "I'm mentally exhausted from origin stories..."

McFarlane wrote the part for Jamie Foxx several years ago and the actor is thrilled he is able to be a part of the film.

"A few years back I flew out to Arizona to meet the man behind one of the most incredible comic book characters in the universe...," Jamie says. "He was taken aback when I told him with the enthusiasm of a young child that more than anything I wanted to put my name in the hat to embody his beloved character Spawn... I told him no one would work harder than me if given the opportunity... well... the opportunity is here!! I'm humbled and ready to transform... Time to be great."

This will be the second Spawn movie following 1997's film, starring Michael Jai White.