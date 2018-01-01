NEWS Priyanka Chopra is dating Nick Jonas Newsdesk Share with :







Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' friendship has reportedly turned romantic.



The rumoured couple, who played down speculation they were dating when they showed up to the 2017 Met Gala in New York together, have now embarked on a real relationship, according to multiple reports.



The former Bollywood-turned-Baywatch star was spotted hanging with the singer on a boat with friends over America's Memorial Day weekend, even being pictured cuddling up to him in a group photograph, while they also attended a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game together on Saturday night (26May18), when they were clocked holding hands.



Priyanka recently laughed off a romance with the 25-year-old pop star, insisting they simply shared an agent and were friends and they went to the Met Gala together as they were both wearing Ralph Lauren.



Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel recently asked the 35-year-old if she was dating the singer, and she responded, "We were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like 'Hey, you wanna go together?' And I was like 'Yeah, okay, let's go together.' It ended up working out."



During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she confirmed she was single, and when asked if she was bringing a date to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May, she coyly replied, "There's a decision pending on that." She ended up arriving at the ceremony at Windsor Castle, England with her fellow actresses.



She previously described to InStyle magazine what she looks for in a man, saying, "I want to be with somebody who has drive but doesn’t take himself too seriously. I don’t like people who are caged within how life should be. Life is transient, and it's a journey, and I want to be with somebody who can see that."

