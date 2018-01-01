Roseanne Barr blames sleeping pills for 'stupid tweet'

Roseanne Barr has claimed she took sleeping pills prior to writing the offensive tweet that led to the cancellation of her show.

The revival of the actress' show Roseanne was cancelled by ABC network bosses on Tuesday (29May18) in response to a racist tweet she posted about Valerie Jarrett, an adviser to former U.S. President Barack Obama, who Barr said was a result of the "Muslim brotherhood" and "planet of the apes having a baby".

Barr, who declared that she was quitting Twitter following the backlash, returned to the site hours later to apologise and urge her fans to stop defending her actions, which she claimed happened while she was under the influence of sleep medication Ambien.

"Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting - it was memorial day too - i went 2 far & do not want it defended - it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but...don't defend it please," she wrote. "Not giving excuses for what I did (tweeted) but I've done weird stuff while on ambien - cracked eggs on the wall at 2am etc (sic)."

The 65-year-old also asked fans to stop tweeting about boycotting ABC and apologised to the cast and crew of Roseanne.

"Don't feel sorry for me, guys!! - I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people, and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet," she posted.

Roseanne, who was dropped by her agency over the scandal, also alleged that she didn't know Jarrett was African-American and retweeted many messages from her followers coming to her defence, becoming more defiant during her rant.

"I'm sorry 4 my tweet, AND I will also defend myself as well as talk to my followers. so, go away if u don't like it. I will handle my sadness the way I want to. I'm tired of being attacked & belittled more than other comedians who have said worse (sic)," she concluded.

Jarrett stated she was fine at an event hosted by MSNBC on Tuesday night and said, "We have to turn it into a teaching moment."

She also revealed Disney boss Bob Iger called her to say he was cancelling the show before the news went public.

Reruns of Roseanne have been pulled by Viacom executives following the scandal.