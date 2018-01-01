Kendall and Kylie Jenner 'didn't even RSVP' to brother Brody's wedding

Kendall and Kylie Jenner "never even RSVP'd" to half-brother Brody's wedding, the reality star has confirmed.

Brody, the son of Caitlyn Jenner and actress Linda Thompson, is due to get married to fiancée Kaitlynn Carter in Bali this month (May18).

But according to the 34-year-old, it might not be the family affair he wished for.

The Princes of Malibu star told People magazine he hadn't heard from his two half-sisters ahead of the nuptials despite sending invitations, but appeared to take the snub in his stride conceding that the pair would be "missed".

“My two little sisters, we never even heard from them," he told the magazine. "They never even RSVP’d I don’t think.

“We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back. Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.”

Brody's father Caitlyn is also expected to be absent from the island ceremony due to work commitments but did respond to the invite, the magazine confirmed.

The former Olympian is reported to be planning a Los Angeles party for the couple after they wed, and has also played an active role in other wedding festivities.

Last month, she attended her soon-to-be daughter-in-law's bridal shower and took to social media to mark the occasion with a heartfelt snap.

"I had so much fun!" Caitlyn wrote on Instagram underneath an image of the pair with their arms around each other smiling.

"PS so much better than Bachelor parties," she quipped.

And Brody won't be celebrating his big day alone. His brother Brandon Jenner and mother Linda have already been sharing peeks into their Indonesian getaway via social media using the hashtag #JennerIsland.

Brody announced his engagement to "lover and best friend" Kaitlynn on Instagram in 2016, confessing he "couldn't be more in love" with his bride-to-be.