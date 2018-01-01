Brigitte Nielsen pregnant

Actress Brigitte Nielsen is pregnant at 54.

The Red Sonja star has broken the news she is expecting her fifth child via Instagram, showing off photos of her baby bump.

"Family getting larger," she captioned one shot, while beneath another she uploaded on Wednesday (30May18), she wrote: "Happy time positive vibes."

The new baby will be Nielsen's first with her fifth husband, 39-year-old former model-turned-Italian TV producer Mattia Dessi, who she wed in 2006.

She has four other children from three previous relationships - Julian Winding, 34, is her son from her 1980s marriage to Kasper Winding; Killian Marcus Nielsen, 28, is the product of her romance with Mark Gastineau, and her sons Douglas and Raoul, who are 25 and 23, respectively, are from her marriage to Raoul Meyer, which ended in 2005.

The Danish star was also married to Sylvester Stallone and romanced rapper Flavor Flav and Arnold Schwarzenegger, revealing all about her "outrageous affair" with the "charming" Terminator star in her autobiography You Only Get One Life.

In the tome, the actress reveals she knew her marriage to Winding was over when she became intimate with Schwarzenegger.

"Not surprisingly I wasn't honest with my husband Kasper about what was going on with Arnold," she wrote. "I already knew the marriage was over but the affair meant there was really no going back. I paid for all the fun we had with a deep sense of guilt."

Nielsen and Winding split in 1984.