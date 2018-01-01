Woody Allen's teenage daughter speaks out to defend dad amid family drama

Woody Allen's teenage daughter has broken her silence about the family drama surrounding allegations the filmmaker molested his adopted child Dylan Farrow.

Just days after the director's son Moses came out in support of his dad, while attacking his mother Mia Farrow, Bechet Dumaine Allen has spoken out, insisting it's time for her to stand up for him.

In a new Facebook post, Allen's 19-year-old daughter with his wife Soon-Yi Previn, writes: "I never wanted to involve myself in the social media debates involving my father, but there comes a point when I realize that I can either continue pretending that none of this is going on, or stand up for him.

"He has been nothing but supportive and loving, and now it is my turn to support him."

Bechet linked her message to Moses Farrow's lengthy blog post, in which her uncle claimed the allegations against the Annie Hall director are false.

Moses also alleged that Dylan was brainwashed by their adopted mother, Farrow, into thinking Allen abused her.

In her Facebook post, Bechet thanks Moses for "sharing his personal experiences so that people may begin to learn the truth about our family".

Bechet's mother is Mia Farrow's adopted daughter from her marriage to conductor Andre Previn. Woody has accused his ex of plotting against him because she's still angry about his decision to leave her for her daughter.

Dylan has maintained she was abused by her father, insisting that Moses' recent blog post "contradicts" statements he has made in the past.