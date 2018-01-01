Roseanne Barr turns on TV kids in the wake of Twitter controversy

Roseanne Barr has turned on her TV kids after they blasted her for posting a racially insensitive tweet, which cost them their hit TV show.

Michael Fishman and Sara Gilbert were quick to attack the comedienne on Tuesday (29May18) after she became social media enemy number one following a comment she made about former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett's colour.

Barr quickly apologised and has since blamed her poor judgment on sleeping pills.

Now, she's back on Twitter and calling out Fishman, who played D.J. Conner on her sitcom, and Gilbert, who portrayed her daughter Darlene, after they criticised their former boss.

Fishman released a lengthy statement, which read in part: "I condemn these statements vehemently. They are reprehensible and intolerable, contradicting my beliefs and outlook on life and society. I have always lived and taught my children to be inclusive.

"I believe our show strived to embrace different backgrounds and opinions, through open dialogue... The cast, crew, writers and production staff (of Roseanne) strived for inclusiveness... The words of one person do not exemplify the thinking of all involved."

Roseanne has responded: "i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it. ME. You throw me under the bus. nice!"

The 65 year old also fired back at Gilbert, who called Roseanne's comments about Jarrett "abhorrent", adding, "I am disappointed in her actions to say the least."

Barr responded, "Wow! unreal."

She has also addressed the show's consulting producer Wanda Sykes' decision to quit in the wake of the drama, claiming comments she made on Twitter influenced ABC TV executives' decision to cancel the sitcom.

"Her tweet made ABC very nervous and they cancelled the show," she wrote.

On Wednesday, Barr blamed prescription sleep aid Ambien for her ill-advised Twitter, stating: "Guys I did something unforgivable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweetin.

"It was memorial day too. I went 2 far & do not want it defended - it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake."