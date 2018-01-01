Jada Pinkett Smith using steroid injections to aid hairloss fight

Jada Pinkett Smith has turned to steroids in an effort to slow down her hair loss after revealing her baldness concerns during a recent episode of her online talk show.

The actress, 46, opened up about her problems after telling her mother and daughter Willow - her Red Table Talk co-hosts - that her hair had started to come out as she showered.

"It was terrifying when it first started," she said. "I was in the shower one day and then just a handful of hair just (fell out) in my hands and I was like, 'Oh my God, am I going bald?' It was one of those times in my life when I was literally shaking with fear.

"My hair has been a big part of me. Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, 'Oh my God, I might not have that choice anymore'."

Now Jada has taken to Instagram to thank fans and experts for their support and advice, admitting she has a lot to think about.

"Hey, I just want to say thank you to everybody for all the outreach too - from all the doctors and all the holistic practitioners who have been reaching out to me about this head of mine - I appreciate it so much," the Girls Trip star said in an Instagram video. "I'm taking into a lot of consideration all the recommendations that are coming my way."

She then revealed "little steroid injections" appear to be helping, adding, "I'm open to other ideas, so thank you."