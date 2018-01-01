Harvey Weinstein indicted

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on two sets of rape charges and a sex crime charge.

Hours after the disgraced movie mogul announced he wouldn't testify in front of a Grand Jury, the same panel voted to indict him on charges of Rape in the First and Third Degrees, and Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, according to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr.

If found guilty, the Oscar winner could face up to 25 years behind bars.

"This indictment brings the defendant another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged," Vance writes in a statement. "Our office will try this case not in the press, but in the courtroom where it belongs.

"The defendant’s recent assault on the integrity of the survivors and the legal process is predictable. We are confident that when the jury hears the evidence, it will reject these attacks out of hand."

Weinstein turned himself in at a New York Police Department precinct and was subsequently charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct last week (ends25May18).

The 66-year-old was then arraigned at New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan and released on $1 million (GBP752,700) bail.

Announcing his client would not testify before a grand jury, Weinstein's lawyer Benjamin Brafman told The Blast, "Mr. Weinstein intends to follow the advice of his attorneys and not testify before the Grand Jury. After being unfairly denied access to critical information about this case that was needed to defend him before the Grand Jury, Mr. Weinstein's attorneys decided that there was not sufficient time to properly prepare Mr. Weinstein."

Reports suggest the sex act charge stems from an alleged encounter with Lucia Evans, who has claimed Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him during what she anticipated would be a casting meeting in 2004. The other rape case relates to a woman who has not yet been publicly identified.

Weinstein has consistently denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

Since exposes detailing Harvey's bad behaviour were first published in major U.S. publications in early October (17), over 80 women, including celebrities Rose McGowan, Mira Sorvino, and Salma Hayek, have accused Weinstein of harassment and/or assault.