Angelina Jolie in talks to star in Peter Pan/Alice in Wonderland prequel

Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo are in talks to play husband and wife in a fantasy prequel to Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland.

Come Away will serve as Brave director Brenda Chapman's live-action debut.

Based on Marissa Kate Goodhill's script, the film imagines Peter and Alice growing up as brother and sister, according to Deadline.

They team up to save their parents, played by Jolie and Oyelowo, from despair after the siblings' older brother dies.

"Angelina and David are going to bring a beautiful chemistry and depth to this magical story, giving audiences a wonderful step outside the expected," director Chapman says.

"Brenda is a singular storyteller," Goodhill adds. "Her decades of experience in creating rich fantasy worlds populated by complex characters make her a dream director for this project, which explores how fantasy functions as a way to cope with reality.

"Her thoughtful approach to filmmaking and indomitable talent make her the perfect person to bring this story to life."

Meanwhile, Jolie has returned to the world of Disney fantasy for the Maleficent sequel, which started shooting outside London earlier this week (beg28May18).

Co-star Elle Fanning has posted backstage snapshots of the pair goofing around on set on Instagram.

In one shot, Angelina dons her title character's signature horns and a bathrobe as she flashes a peace sign at the camera.

Elle captioned the snap: "It’s bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!!"

The sequel also features Chiwetel Ejiofor and Robert Lindsay, while Imelda Staunton, Sam Riley, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville reprise their characters from the 2014 original.