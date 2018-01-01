Julia Roberts to present George Clooney with AFI Lifetime Achievement Award

Julia Roberts is set to present her old pal George Clooney with the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award next month (Jun18).

Roberts will help honour the actor during the annual gala event, which is hosted by the American Film Institute.

During their nearly two decades of friendship, the two have collaborated on several films, including Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve and Money Monster. In 2002, Roberts starred in Clooney's directorial debut Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, while Clooney produced August: Osage County, which Roberts headlined in 2013.

Roberts previously paid tribute to the Oscar winner in 2013, when she was on hand to present him with the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards.

The AFI Life Achievement Award was established by the Board of Directors of the American Film Institute in 1973 and celebrates an individual's contributions to the film industry throughout their career.

Clooney will be the 46th recipient of the prize, following in the footsteps of last year's winner Diane Keaton, and stars like Jack Nicholson, Tom Hanks, and Al Pacino.

Clooney was announced as this year's recipient in October (17).

“George Clooney is America’s leading man,” said AFI’s Board Of Trustees Chair Howard Stringer in a statement. “Director, producer, writer, actor - a modern-day screen icon who combines the glamour of a time gone by with a ferocious passion for ensuring art’s impact echoes beyond the screen. AFI is proud to present him with its 46th Life Achievement Award."

The event will be held on 7 June (18) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.