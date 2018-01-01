Tinashe's brother accuses Ben Simmons of cheating on her with Kendall Jenner

Tinashe's brother has taken aim at basketball player Ben Simmons for allegedly cheating on her with rumoured new girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

On Tuesday (29May18), New York Post gossip column Page Six issued a report suggesting the reality star and model had been spotted going on dates with the Philadelphia 76er player, who she had been seeing "for a few weeks".

Tinashe's 19-year-old brother Kudzai shared the article on Twitter and accused Simmons of cheating on his sister, claiming that they only broke up on Sunday.

"Never met you before in my life. days after u break my sis heart u do this," he tweeted, addressing Simmons directly. "ppl (people) all lied on her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian s**t * u cheat on her w (with) a Jenner (crying with laughter emoji)."

Another Twitter user claimed the singer only dated the 21-year-old sportsman for a month, and her brother responded, "They 'broke up' sunday my guy.. u literally don't know anything, stay quiet about this."

He added to another, who also commented on the length of Tinashe's relationship, saying, "Does it matter?? n**gas on twitter have no respect.. women get disrespected so often and ppl (people) like you are the main reason, s**t is so sad."

He also told a user that Simmons' young age is "no f**king excuse for cheating" and concluded his rant by writing, "Sorry for blowing up y'all twitter everyone. it was actually the only way to defend my sister against all this bulls**t."

The 2 On singer, 25, revealed she was dating the athlete in March, calling him her "little boo thang" to TMZ Sports, weeks before she told Billboard, "He's like my full boyfriend, I guess."

Pictures of the couple remain on her Instagram page, while Simmons has deleted all of them from his. Neither of them has commented on the tweets.