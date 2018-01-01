Rose McGowan celebrates on social media as Harvey Weinstein is indicted

Rose McGowan has celebrated the start of "a new chapter" for both her and Harvey Weinstein following his indictment for sex offences on Wednesday (30May18).

The disgraced movie producer was indicted on charges of rape in the first and third degrees and first-degree criminal sexual act on Wednesday, days after he turned himself at a New York Police Department precinct.

Rose, who has accused the film mogul of raping her in 1997, celebrated his indictment on Instagram by saying the bad chapter of her life was over.

"INDICTED. FINALLY. I’ve been indicted by the media he’s bought out for years to trash me. Now it is a new chapter for both of us," she wrote in a lengthy post besides a trailer for her docuseries Citizen Rose.

In the message, she described how her story had been sold to the masses "as a work of fiction" who were told she was "a horror show" because the media had been allegedly paid by Weinstein to shame her, explaining that she made Citizen Rose to prove she had been given a false narrative and show there is a different side to her.

"Because of how I’ve been sold in the media- many of the people polled about the show say that they are on the fence about supporting it 'someone like me'. Someone. Like. Me," she wrote.

"Suddenly though- now that the Monster aka Harvey Weinstein- has turned himself in I’m 'validated.' I have always spoken the truth. I know what I have achieved to change the world... I have lived a harder life than most could withstand. I know my truth."

Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment or assault by more than 80 women since exposes were published about him in October, decided against testifying in front of a Grand Jury this week, with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman explaining he didn't have time to prepare for it.

The sex act charges against Weinstein reportedly stem from an alleged encounter with former actress Lucia Evans, who has claimed he forced her to perform oral sex on him during what she anticipated would be a casting meeting in 2004. The other rape case relates to a woman who has not yet been publicly identified. He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.