Kim Kardashian thanks President Trump following White House meeting

Kim Kardashian has thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for meeting with her to discuss prison reform on Wednesday (30May18).

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attended a meeting at the White House in Washington D.C. to discuss criminal justice reform and ask Trump to pardon great-grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, who is currently serving a life sentence without parole for her first drug offence.

Following their appointment, the 37-year-old also took to the social media site to thank Trump for listening to her cause.

"I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense," she tweeted. "We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson's future and hopeful that she - and so many like her- will get a second chance at life."

Trump also tweeted a picture showing him grinning widely while sitting behind his desk in the Oval Office as Kim stands besides him in an all-black ensemble.

"Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing," he wrote the caption.

Attorney Brittany K. Barnett, a member of Johnson's legal team, told reporters after the meeting that she had spoken to those in attendance and it "seemed to go well", adding, "It is now in President Trump's hands to decide whether to save Alice Johnson's life."

Kim was also expected to be meeting with Jared Kushner, Trump's senior advisor who has been helping her with the case alongside his wife Ivanka Trump, on Wednesday, Johnson's 63rd birthday.

The reality star became aware of Johnson's story after seeing a piece on Mic.com in October (17), and she told the website ahead of her meeting that, "I've been fighting very hard and am willing to do what it takes to fight for what's right."

Johnson emailed reporters from prison and described Kim as her "war angel... who will stop at nothing or leave no stone unturned to bring me home". She added, "Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have been amazing in their support and in their advocacy for prison reform."