Jennifer Lawrence reunites with ex Darren Aronofsky at arts gala

Jennifer Lawrence came face to face with her ex Darren Aronofsky when she presented the honours at the Brooklyn Academy of Music Gala on Wednesday (30May18).

The Oscar-winning actress presented an honourary award to her director ex as the evening celebrated a number of creatives for their commitment to the arts.

The pair were photographed posing together backstage, and chatting amicably at the gathering ahead of the presentation.

"I'm thrilled to be here tonight to present this honour to my very good friend, Darren Aronofsky," Lawrence, wearing a sparkling white satin corset dress and strappy heels, told the audience.

An eyewitness told ET that Lawrence was in "great spirits" while introducing her ex to gala guests. However, she didn't stay to socialise, leaving once her part in the ceremony was over.

Lawrence and Aronofsky split in November last year (17) after a year of dating, which began during the filming of their controversial film Mother!

The 27-year-old had previously attributed the film's poor reception to the end of their romance, telling Variety at the time that dating a director was "different".

"I normally just kind of let (bad reviews) go. Dating the director was different. We'd be on the (press) tour together, I'd come back to the hotel, and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie," she explained to the U.S. publication.

"He comes back from the tour, and that's all he wants to talk about and I get it," she sighed. "It's his baby. He wrote it. He conceived it. He directed it. I was doing double duty trying to be a supportive partner, while also being like, 'Can I please, for the love of God, not think about mother! for one second?'"