Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand details sexual assault in first TV interview

Bill Cosby's sexual assault accuser Andrea Constand has opened up about her experience with the disgraced funnyman for the first time in a U.S. TV interview.

The Cosby Show star was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting the former Temple University employee at his home in Pennsylvania in 2004. The 80 year old was convicted of sexual assault last month (Apr18) and now faces up to 30 years in prison.

Constand testified at the trial and now she is opening up about the sexual assault in a new TV interview with U.S. news show Dateline, which will air in full on Friday night (01Jun18).

In the sit-down, which was previewed on U.S. breakfast show Today on Thursday (31May18), Constand tells interviewer Kate Snow that Cosby offered her pills at his home because she seemed a little stressed.

"He had three blue pills in his hand and he put his hand out," she recalls. "I said, 'What are those?' He said, 'They'll help you relax'. I said, 'Are they natural, are they an herbal remedy?' He said, 'No, they're your friends, just put them down (swallow them)'..."

Andrea explains she took them because she "trusted that they would make (her) feel a little more relaxed". However, within 30 minutes she started to feel incapacitated and claims that is when the assault took place, confessing she couldn't do anything to stop it.

"My mind is saying, 'Move your hands, kick, I don't want this, why is this person doing this?'" she continues. "(I was not) able to react in any specific way. I was limp. I was a limp noodle..."

"I was in and out of consciousness," she adds. "I was crying out inside, in my throat, in my mind, for this to stop. I couldn't do anything."