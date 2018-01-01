Mischa Barton thought she was 'safe' with boyfriend who secretly filmed her

Actress Mischa Barton was blindsided when she realised her boyfriend was secretly filming her naked because she thought she was safe with him.

The O.C. star became a revenge porn victim when a former flame started shopping footage of Mischa during private moments to websites for $500,000 (GBP376,000), and she hired the services of top celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom to shut him down.

In a new interview with Broadly's The Scarlet Letter Reports, the 32 year old admits she ignored signs and warnings that her boyfriend might not be the greatest partner.

"I felt like he was safe," she says. "One of his friends came to me and said, 'You should be careful about him'. I'd already started to sense around this time that there was a problem, and then he started bragging about it to the wrong people, who came to me.

"But then there was still no specific proof and you'd just hope it would disappear. Finally, it broke in the press. I woke up one day to my friend downstairs and she was like, 'Wake up. You have to get up because this is all over the press. And apparently all these porn sites are looking to buy it'. And I was, as you can imagine, completely devastated."

At the time, Barton admits she had no idea what revenge porn was and she immediately felt "rage and fear and uncertainty".

"I think that's what most predators are banking on," she adds. "That you'll have that shame inside and that you won't fight back. And to be honest, your head is spinning and you don't know what to do. But at the end of the day, I was raised much stronger than that."

Last year (17), The Sixth Sense star accused her ex of secretly filming her during sex and taking showers without her consent, while they were together. After a lengthy legal battle, the former boyfriend and an associate, who also dated Mischa, agreed to hand over the intimate footage.

The actress admits the rise of the #MeToo feminist movement has given her the hope that no one will have to go through what she did.

"I think we're lucky to be living in a time now, finally, when we can bring the discussion of feminism back up and women's empowerment," she explains. "There's strength in the discussion."