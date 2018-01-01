Anne Hathaway: 'There was no tension while filming Ocean's 8'

Anne Hathaway has dismissed reports of catfights on the set of her new film Ocean's 8, insisting she became good friends with all of her castmates.

The Les Miserables actress, who stars alongside Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, and Helena Bonham Carter in the Ocean's franchise spin-off, was caught up in feud reports with Blanchett in 2016, and denied the reports at the time, and now she's insisting the women had nothing but a good time on set.

"It's been really amazing to watch the way certain members of the media have wanted us to fight each other and the way they wanted there to be competition and catfights, but we were all collaborating - all the time," she told U.S. breakfast show Today on Thursday (31May18). "Now, we're friends. We genuinely love each other and we're so there for each other. It's a beautiful thing."

"And I think that's what female friendship is," she added. "That's what it has been in my life, and I don't know why I thought it couldn't be that at work; I guess, because I was fed this myth. But we all have had an experience that disproved it."

Anne is thrilled she got to work alongside so many of her acting heroes and explains she took time to enjoy working with them.

"Oh, man! It was incredible," she said. "I didn't want to miss a minute of it. Normally, if I work with people I've admired - like these women - in the past, I've felt like, 'Oh, I don't want to annoy anybody. I don't want to make too much of a fuss. I don't want to make the wrong impression'."

"And this one I was like, 'I want to look at the view! I want to enjoy it... I don't want to miss a minute of this one'," she continued.