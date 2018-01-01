Chadwick Boseman had no interest in acting growing up

Chadwick Boseman never wanted to become an actor.

The Black Panther star has received rave reviews for playing icons, including late baseball player Jackie Robinson, James Brown, and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, but he reveals he is much more interested in a career behind the camera.

"I was more so of the mind of the director and the writer," he tells Esquire magazine. "I didn't want to be onstage and I didn't want to be on camera. Not at all.

"My older brother, he's a dancer... I grew up watching him take dance classes; he was also in plays. I would sit in the audience with my mom... I was sitting, watching the director, and I was more interested in what he was doing than the performance onstage.

"I didn't know that was an interest of mine; it didn't register that it was something I wanted to do. I just enjoyed the process."

Chadwick wrote and directed a play in high school and it further sparked his interest in becoming a director.

"At that age, in my opinion, you don't even know what a play is," he adds. "You're copying without full knowledge of how it works, (but) after a certain point, it came into my head, 'Oh, you actually love this. There's something about that process of creating something that you love'.

"It took me being at Howard (University) and having a directing advisor and teacher who didn't believe that you could learn how to be a director without learning how an actor thinks and works and how to talk to them," he continues. "I became an actor because I was just trying to learn the whole process."