Jason Momoa and director Corin Hardy exit The Crow remake

The curse of The Crow strikes again - Jason Momoa and director Corin Hardy have exited the movie.

Hardy signed on to the project in late 2014, but its future was thrown into jeopardy in July, 2015 during pre-production, when Ryan Kavanaugh's studio, Relativity Media, filed for bankruptcy.

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey's producing partner, Dana Brunetti, was brought on as president of the struggling studio in January, 2016, and tasked with turning its fortunes around. He subsequently removed Hardy from The Crow in favour of finding a new director to take charge of the film, a reboot of the 1994 supernatural thriller, starring the late Brandon Lee.

However, following Relativity Media's bankruptcy, Davis Films' Samuel Hadida acquired the underlying rights to the movie and Hardy subsequently returned. Momoa signed on to the film shortly after and was slated to play the part originated by Lee. However, Momoa has now announced he will no longer star in the film.

"I've waited 8 years to play this dream role," he writes on Instagram. "I love you @corinhardy and @sonypictures unfortunately I may have to wait 8 more. Not our team. But I swear I will... This film needs to be set free. And to the fans. Sorry. I can't play anything but what this film deserves and it needs love. I'm ready when it's right."

According to Deadline, Hardy has also left the production over creative and financial differences weeks before it was slated to begin filming in Budapest, Hungary. The movie was scheduled to be released next year (19) through Sony Pictures, but a deal has not been closed with the studio, which reportedly prompted Jason and Corin to leave.

The Crow remake has been in the works for several years and many actors, including Mark Wahlberg, Bradley Cooper, Luke Evans, and Jack Huston, have all been linked to the lead role.

The original thriller became an instant cult favourite after Lee, who portrayed vigilante Eric Draven, was killed by a bullet from a faulty prop gun during filming in 1993.