Roseanne Barr forgives castmates for turning on her

Roseanne Barr has forgiven her TV kids for turning on her amid the drama surrounding a racist tweet she posted on Tuesday (29May18).

The ill-advised attack on one of former U.S. leader Barack Obama's top aides, Valerie Jarrett, cost Barr her revived sitcom, Roseanne, which was immediately cancelled by TV bosses at ABC.

Two of her castmates, Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman, were among those who took aim at their TV mum in statements on Tuesday - Fishman wrote: "I condemn these statements vehemently. They are reprehensible and intolerable, contradicting my beliefs and outlook on life and society, while his TV sister, Gilbert, called Roseanne's tweet, in which she suggested African-American Jarrett looked like an ape, "abhorrent.

Barr attacked her castmates on Wednesday, accusing them of throwing her "under the bus", but she was in a more forgiving mood as she returned to social media to address the fall-out following the drama.

"To michael fishman and sara gilbert: I forgive u both, love u both, just wish u could have called me personally 2 talk rather than do it in a public arena," she wrote. "I understand, tho. It's ok."

She also urged her critics to be fair, adding: "Please don't compare me2 other people who have said horrible things. I only care about apologizing 4 the hurt I have unwittingly & stupidly caused. I humbly confess contrition & remorse. I failed2 correctly express myself, & caused pain2 ppl (people)."

Barr has also shared her praise for her TV sister Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman, who plays her character's husband on Roseanne, stating: "I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me - Laurie and John. I'm so sick over this - they will never have better character actors on their network."

Goodman has assured his fans "everything's fine", while choosing to say nothing about the drama for fear it will "cause more trouble".

"I wasn't gonna get an Emmy anyway," Goodman smiled.