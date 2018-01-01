Black Panther triumphs at Golden Trailer Awards

Black Panther won a haul of major prizes at the 19th Annual Golden Trailer Awards on Thursday (31May18).

The Marvel movie, which was the first superhero blockbuster to feature a majority black cast, bagged the top award at the ceremony - with its 'Crown' trailer winning in the Best of Show category.

Ryan Coogler's film, which stars Chadwick Boseman as the titular hero, also won prizes for Best Action trailer, Best Action TV Spot and Best Music TV Spot.

On its release Black Panther earned huge critical plaudits, and it has been a huge box office success, earning more than $1.3 billion (£1 billion) in cinemas around the world.

Although the movie was released too late to be recognised during this year's awards season, one of its stars, Andy Serkis believes it deserves to be honoured next year (19).

"I think it absolutely should (win awards)," he told WENN/Cover Media. "Because it is brilliantly directed by Ryan Coogler, he has great vision. It's very honest filmmaking. It comes from the heart and he has wanted to tell this story for a long time."

Several films which contended at this year's Oscars also took home awards, with Lady Bird, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Phantom Thread, Dunkirk, and I, Tonya were all honoured at Thursday's bash at Los Angeles' The Theatre at Ace Hotel.

As the awards honour trailers, some of the films celebrated at the event are yet to receive a wide release - including Idris Elba's directorial debut Yardie, which was named Best Foreign Teaser. The hotly anticipated female-fronted heist movie reboot Ocean's 8 also won an award for Best Comedy TV Spot.TV shows were also honoured, with Stranger Things: Season 2 and Westworld Season 2 winning in three categories each.

Another notable award given out was the Golden Fleece, which goes to the best trailer for a film where the marketing was far superior to the movie itself. This year the prize went to The Meg - a shark movie starring Jason Statham which is due out in August.