Sterling K. Brown joins Blake Lively thriller The Rhythm Section

Sterling K. Brown has joined Blake Lively's new action-thriller The Rhythm Section.

After winning acclaim for his performances in TV shows The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story and This Is Us, the actor has landed roles in films such as Black Panther and Hotel Artemis.

For his next major silver screen appearance, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Brown will appear in Lively's latest vehicle - though it is not yet known which character he will play.

Directed by Reed Morano, The Rhythm Section is based on the 1999 novel of the same name by Mark Burnell and follows Stephanie Patrick, a woman who seeks revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family.

Jude Law, Raza Jaffrey and Max Casella have also been cast in the movie.

Principal photography kicked off in Dublin, Ireland last December (17) but production was temporarily halted after Lively suffered a hand injury on the set. The 30-year-old underwent surgery in December but the operation was not entirely successful and she required a second surgery a month later.

It is believed that filming on the flick has now resumed in Spain. In spite of the delays, studio bosses at Paramount Pictures are still planning to release the film on 22 February 2019.

Brown recently wrapped up shooting on Shane Black's sci-fi horror film The Predator, in which he plays a government agent, and a voice-acting role in The Angry Birds Movie 2, also starring Dove Cameron, Peter Dinklage, Bill Hader and Jason Sudeikis.

The Rhythm Section is being produced by Eon Productions' Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the team behind the latest James Bond films.