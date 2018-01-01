Amanda Seyfried was motivated to marry after President Trump's election

Amanda Seyfried decided it was time to get married when U.S. President Donald Trump was elected.

The actress got engaged to her The Last Word co-star Thomas Sadoski in early 2016, with the couple marrying shortly before they welcomed their first child together in March 2017.

Now, Amanda has shared that she may have had a longer engagement had Trump not been elected as America's leader in November 2016.

"It was one of those things where Trump had gotten elected, the world was going mad, and I was like, 'This is a dream I might never wake up from. If that's the case, let's just get married,'" she told U.K. Elle magazine of her decision to wed.

Amanda began her career as a model when she was 11, before hitting the big time when she landed a part in 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls.

While the blonde star has appeared in a string of hit movies since, including Mamma Mia! and Les Miserables, she has noticed a difference in the way she's perceived since becoming a mother.

"Things are better now I'm older, rather than as a teenager, when I was treated terribly: 'Oh, you're in your 30s now? I guess I can trust your opinion, or trust you'll show up to work on time,' even though I've never, ever been late, even as a 15-year-old," the 32-year-old said. "But I feel like now I have a kid, it just goes without saying that I'm responsible... I learned after having a child: not to take things so personally, because it's such a waste of time."

In light of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements fighting sexual harassment, Amanda also stated that it was a powerful time to be a woman in the film industry and that she hopes to use her platform to continue promoting the cause.

"The #MeToo and #Time'sUp movements are all about feeling empowered to tell the truth and not be afraid of repercussions. Because that's the thing. You want to keep your job, your sanity, your reputation. You can preserve those now; you can make sure that nobody else is being silenced, or made to feel uncomfortable or violated," she shared.