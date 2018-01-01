Roseanne Barr ditches podcast interview in wake of racist tweet controversy

A scheduled podcast interview with Roseanne Barr was cancelled on Friday (01Jun18) after the embattled actress went "radio silent" on the host following her racist tweet controversy.

The comedienne had been booked to appear on the Joe Rogan Experience to discuss the fallout from an offensive joke she had posted on Twitter on Tuesday (29May18), when she suggested Valerie Jarrett, an African-American former aide to U.S. President Barack Obama, looked like an ape.

The insensitive tweet cost Barr another season of her hit revived sitcom Roseanne, and although she has continued to use social media to apologise and try to explain herself, it seems she has failed to keep in touch with host Joe Rogan and his producers, leaving them no choice but to scrap the chat at late notice.

"The Roseanne podcast is not happening today," Rogan tweeted on Friday. "She's not doing well and doesn't want to travel, and she's gone radio silent on me, so I'm just going to step away."

Rogan, who is a comedian himself, went on to send his well wishes to Roseanne.

"The whole thing has been pretty brutal on her, and I hope she can find some peace," he added.

Roseanne had previously promoted the interview - her first since the controversy - on Wednesday, when she claimed she would be sharing everything with Rogan.

Responding to a Twitter user's reaction to the ill-advised joke, Barr wrote, "no it wasn't racist-ill talk about it on joe rogan friday (sic)".

She has since also claimed to have begged network bosses at ABC to let her issue a formal apology in order to save her TV show and keep the jobs of her cast and crew, which included co-stars John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf.

She posted another apology online on Thursday before logging off the micro-blogging platform for a Twitter break.

"I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation," she tweeted. "Tomorrow is Shabbat (Jewish day of rest) and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys!"