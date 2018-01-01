Andrea Constand reported Bill Cosby sex assault after waking up in tears

Bill Cosby's sexual assault victim Andrea Constand was haunted by the idea of the disgraced comedian attacking other women if she failed to report her experience to police.

The Cosby Show star, who was beloved for his role as Dr. Heathcliff 'Cliff' Huxtable on the hit 1980s sitcom, was found guilty in April (18) of drugging and raping the former Temple University employee during a 2004 incident at his home in Pennsylvania.

The 80-year-old actor, who has always maintained the sex was consensual, faces up to 30 years in prison, and in her first TV interview, Constand explains why she waited a year before reporting Cosby's actions to authorities.

"I didn't think anybody would believe me," she told U.S. news show Dateline.

"It was Dr. Huxtable. I thought I was the only person that he did this to. Who's gonna believe me?"

Constand, who had considered Cosby a mentor, moved back to her native Canada to live with her mother, Gianna, following the assault, and it was only after waking up in tears 12 months later that she finally shared her trauma with her mum.

"I woke up and had a bad dream," she said. "And that dream was that Mr. Cosby would do this to somebody else if I did not say or tell someone. So I woke up crying, and I said, 'Mum, Mr. Cosby drugged me and he sexually violated me.' And she was so caught off guard."

Gianna Constand recalled the morning she first heard about what Cosby did to her daughter during the U.S. news special, which debuts on Friday night (01Jun18), revealing she later confronted the comedian in a recorded phone call, which prosecutors used as evidence during his trial.

In an earlier preview of the Dateline chat, which aired on breakfast show Today on Thursday (31May18), Andrea opened up about the attack itself, remembering how her body went "limp" after taking three blue pills offered by Cosby to make her feel "more relaxed".

She found herself incapacitated as the TV veteran began to take advantage of her: "I was in and out of consciousness," she added. "I was crying out inside, in my throat, in my mind, for this to stop. I couldn't do anything."

Cosby, who has faced similar historic accusations from dozens of other women in recent years, is due to be sentenced in September (18).

The comedian is currently under house arrest. His lawyers plan to appeal the conviction, which was delivered at the end of his second trial.

The case was originally tried in 2017, but ended in a mistrial after the jury was left deadlocked.