Khloe Kardashian leaving Cleveland to move back to California

Khloe Kardashian is moving back to Los Angeles with her newborn daughter following her boyfriend Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.

The reality TV star's relationship was rocked in April (18), when disgraced Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan was caught on camera kissing an unidentified woman in a nightclub, just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True.

Video footage of another female joining Thompson at his Cleveland, Ohio home last autumn, when his girlfriend was three months pregnant, also surfaced online.

Khloe, who relocated to the city to be with Tristan last year (17), has yet to publicly comment on the drama in her love life, but she appeared to be giving her man another chance after stepping out as a couple again on a few dates as new parents.

However, it seems Khloe is no longer willing to live full-time in Cleveland, according to her mother Kris Jenner, whose family is largely based in the Greater Los Angeles neighbourhood of Calabasas.

"She'll be home soon, so it's really great," the Kardashian/Jenner family matriarch told Us Weekly on Thursday (31May18).

Asked if Khloe will be back for good, Kris replied, "I think so! Yes!"

It's not clear if Tristan will be joining Khloe and baby True in Los Angeles, but Kris cannot wait to spend some quality time with her girls.

"Khloe is great! True is too," she continued. "I've been FaceTiming (video calling) with them for the past couple of weeks."

Kris' comments emerge hours after it was revealed her son-in-law Kanye West references Tristan's cheating in a new song from his album YE, which was released on Friday (01Jun18).

On All Mine, he raps, "All these thots (h*es) on (dating site) Christian Mingle/That's what almost got Tristan single/If you don't ball like him or Kobe (Bryant)/Guarantee that b**ch gon' leave you".