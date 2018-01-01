Chris Pratt: ‘Denzel Washington couldn’t believe the success of Jurassic World!’

Chris Pratt had the support of Denzel Washington as Jurassic World broke records with its success.

The actors were working together on western reboot The Magnificent Seven while Jurassic World was being screened in cinemas worldwide.

After breaking records by becoming the first film at the time to gross over $500 million (£372 million) worldwide over its opening weekend, neither of the Hollywood stars could have predicted the groundbreaking financial achievements to come.

“It was really awesome to get pumped up by Denzel like that,” Chris recalled in an interview with Britain’s Empire magazine. “When the movie set the record for the biggest opening weekend ever, he was like, ‘There he is...The $200 million man!’ Then it was, ‘Whoa, $400 million!’ Finally it was, ‘There he is... The $700 million man!’ It was so crazy. It felt like I was in a 200 mile-an-hour windstorm.”

Jurassic World went on to become the second-highest-grossing film of 2015 – as well as the highest-grossing film in the franchise – and currently stands as the fifth-highest-grossing film of all time.

Chris and co-star Bryce Dallas Howard have reprised their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing respectively, for follow-up film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom which hits cinemas in June (18).

The movie will also see actor Jeff Goldblum return to the franchise, having first played Dr. Ian Malcolm in the first Jurassic Park movie in 1993.

“It’s coming up on the 25th anniversary of the first film coming out and we (Chris and Bryce) are both thrilled and so honoured to be part of it, not only once but now twice,” he told the Press Association. “Also Jeff Goldblum is here in the movie, which is a ringing endorsement of what we have done in the last film and it feels great.”