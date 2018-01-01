Olivia Munn: 'Shane Black's acting background makes him a great director'

Olivia Munn credits Shane Black's acting background for distinguishing him as a "great" director.

The Newsroom actress stars alongside Jacob Tremblay, Sterling K. Brown and Boyd Holbrook in the latest instalment in the Predator franchise. She plays evolutionary scientist Dr. Casey Beckett, who is called in by the CIA to help when the extraterrestrial species return to Earth.

The cast was directed by Shane, who had an acting role in the 1987 original, before making his name as a screenwriter and director, and Olivia believes his background is what makes him such a good leader on a production.

"Shane is so great because he was an actor," she told Slash Film. "So that really adds more than people really understand to an actor’s ability to create something onscreen and to create a role that is more memorable.

"He’s one of my favourite directors, if not my favourite director so far, just because he’s so thoughtful for the actors and the actor’s experience and that the audience will care about the characters and he allows us to do things that make us more real."

Shane co-wrote the screenplay with Fred Dekker, and Olivia was grateful that he was flexible and open to changes being made to the script in the moment, rather than sticking to the original words as he intended.

"A lot of times, writers can be so married to the script, and then sometimes the director looks at the script as a Bible," she explained.

"But then you end up losing a lot of life….that you wouldn’t normally capture on camera. And so (with) this movie there’s been so much collaboration and just in-the-moment, everybody coming up with stuff, and thinking of stuff, and being really present."

The Predator hits cinemas from September (18).