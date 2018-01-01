Khloe Kardashian: ‘Working out is my sanctuary’

Khloe Kardashian has hit back at trolls who have blasted her for being obsessive about exercising.

The 33-year-old, who gave birth to daughter True, with basketball player Tristan Thompson in April, returned to the gym four weeks after giving birth and has already shared video of her snapback body.

However, the reality star has attracted criticism on social media for being more concerned about getting her pre-baby body back, than being a mum.

"Cried for years for a baby now crying coz she wants to fit into her clothes! No pleasing some people,” read one comment.

However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn't let the comments go unnoticed, and hit back saying she has no intention of giving up her exercise routine just because she is a mum.

"What I'm annoyed about is that I've read a couple of times on Twitter that you know, they feel that I'm focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I've worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnancy and that's my sanctuary and something I love to do,” she said.

"In between feedings I want to find time to work out because that's going to be my new normal,” she continued. "Just because I have a baby doesn't mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right.”

Khloe then shared a video of herself unveiling her flat tummy and commented that she wants to work on reducing the size of her bum.

The new mum’s smackdown comes as she urged social media followers to "focus on your own world" instead of offering up unsolicited advice about her troubled relationship with Tristan.

The KUWTK star's world was rocked in early April after Tristan was caught on camera kissing an unidentified woman in a nightclub, just days before Khloe gave birth to True.