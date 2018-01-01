Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter wed

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter are officially man and wife after tying the knot on Saturday (02Jun18).

The pair, who met at a party in 2013, flew out to Indonesia for their vows, saying their I dos in the beautiful surroundings of island Nihi Sumba.

While Brody’s famous father Caitlyn Jenner, who was formally known as Bruce, missed the big day, Brody’s mother, songwriter Linda Thompson, and brother Brandon Jenner were there to support the former Hills star.

The exotic wedding comes two years after Brody and Kaitlynn became engaged, with the question being popped at the same resort they married in.

Leading up to the nuptials, 34-year-old Brody told People: “We’re just excited to celebrate spending the rest of our lives together. I can’t wait to marry Kaitlynn.

“I’m looking forward to living the rest of my life with Kaitlynn. Hopefully not too much changes. But having the ring and the commitment, that’s really exciting.”

Of the long engagement, the new Mrs Jenner, 29, said she was glad they “took their time to get to get to know each other".

“We know for sure that we can work through things and that we want to be together,” she added.

Earlier this week, Brody revealed his half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner would not be at the wedding, as they had failed to respond to the invite.