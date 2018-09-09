Special summer ticket prices for DC Exhibition: Dawn of Super Heroes at The O2

The DC Exhibition: Dawn of Super Heroes at The O2 is pleased to announce a special summer ticket offer for the final three months of the exhibition. From 5 June to 9 September 2018, tickets will be available at £10 for adults and £5 for children under 16 (T&Cs apply). There are also special summer offers at the extensive DC Exhibition store! Spend £10 more and receive a free Justice League t-shirt, and buy two t-shirts for £30! If you haven’t yet seen this spectacular exhibition – the first of its kind in the UK – now is your chance! Tickets
.
The DC Exhibition: Dawn of Super Heroes is a unique exhibition, which celebrates DC’s rich history, unique mythology and iconic Super Heroes and Super Villains such as Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and The Joker. Perfect for a family day out with plenty to appeal to both children and adults, the DC Exhibition invites visitors to get up-close and personal with some of their favourite super characters.
Expertly curated, the exhibition features more than 200 original comic pages, 300 preparatory sketches and concept artworks for the cinema, together with 45 original costumes, models and props used in the iconic films. It traces the development of DC Universe, from Superman’s first appearance in the 1938 first issue of Action Comics, 80 years ago, through to current day.
To celebrate the 80th anniversary of Superman, on the 9 and 10 June the DC Exhibition will celebrate in style, with an exciting offering for kids and families all weekend. We have it on good authority that Superman himself will be at the exhibition – flying in especially to celebrate his birthday! There will also be Superman masks, an educational super-hero-themed quiz and balloons for children. Tickets
.
The exhibition is presented by DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Consumer Products in collaboration with Art Ludique-Le Musée, and has been described by as “guaranteed to drop jaws” (SFX), “astonishing” and “visually arresting” (City AM) and was given “191 stars out of 5 stars” by Kidzcoolit. The Londonist says “DC fans will love this excellent show” while Shortlist exclaims “your inner fanboy will squeal”.
Each room of the DC Exhibition: Dawn of Super Heroes offers guests a unique behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the mythical DC Universe. Walking through the exhibition, fans have an unparalleled opportunity to gain greater insight into the development of some of the world’s most iconic characters. Want to take a piece of the action home with you? A wide selection of DC merchandise - from clothing to collectibles - is available in the extensive exhibition store.
DC Exhibition: Dawn of Super Heroes highlights include:
· Exclusive artworks from the highly-acclaimed Wonder Woman film, directed by Patty Jenkins that premiered in the summer of 2017, plus Gal Gadot’s original Wonder Woman costume.
· Costumes and props from more recent films such as; 1989 to 1999’s Batman franchise directed by Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher, the acclaimed The Dark Knight trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan, as well as The Man of Steel, Batman V Superman and the recent Justice League by Zack Snyder. Costumes include Heath Ledger’s 2008 Joker costume and Henry Cavill’s 2013 Superman costume.
· Original drawings of DC’s stable of famous Super Heroes and Super Villains such as Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Joker, The Penguin and Mr. Freeze, from world-renowned artists including Jim Lee, Bob Kane, Neal Adams, Frank Miller, Alex Ross and many more.
· Original costumes from blockbuster DC films including the famous cape worn by Christopher Reeve in the Superman movies and Lynda Carter’s iconic Wonder Woman costume from the 1970s.
The exhibition showcases almost a century of artistic creations that followed the introduction of an innovative new genre imagined by two teenagers from Cleveland, Joe Shuster and Jerry Siegel, the creators of Superman. First introduced in Action Comics #1 in 1938, Superman, the world’s first Super Hero, quickly revolutionised the era, influencing art, literature, fashion, TV and film.
The exhibition perfectly honours this essential and visionary artistic contribution, one that has influenced its era and is now an integral part of both modern-day culture and our image of contemporary mythology.
DC Exhibition: Dawn of Super Heroes - LISTINGS INFORMATION
Book tickets through our trusted official partner Ticketmaster
.
From 5 June – 9 September 2018:
Tickets: Adult £10, Children £5. All tickets are subject to a booking fee
During this period there will be no family tickets, group tickets or other discounts available.
To book, please visit www.DCExhibition.co.uk
Opening Times
Closed Wednesdays, check website for exact opening times
Connect with DC Exhibition: Dawn of Super Heroes
Facebook: @DCexhibitionUK Twitter: @DCexhibitionUK