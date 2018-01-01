Shay Mitchell: 'My life online is a lie'

Actress Shay Mitchell's social media accounts serve as her "highlight reel" - because her real life is nothing like the one she stages online.

The former Pretty Little Liars star admits she creates an almost fictional reality when she poses for pictures on sites like Instagram.

“I think we all have to realise and recognise the fact that Instagram and social media in general is, a majority of the time, our highlight reel - it’s certainly my highlight reel,” she tells InStyle magazine. “That’s not my everyday life. Now, are those real life moments? Yes, absolutely. But are they heightened? Have those photos been taken 5,000 times to get the right angle? Do I have full makeup, lighting…? One hundred per cent."

Shay, 31, warns fans not to take social media too seriously.

"It can get really dangerous if you start to believe that (social media is) realistic," she says. "If you can go into it knowing there’s filters behind each and every one of those (photos), or this is a photo that was professionally shot, then I feel like it allows yourself to be less harsh on your own photos. Everybody’s life in general isn’t maybe always what it seems.”

Shay is also constantly battling gossip online, most recently dismissing Internet-born tall tales suggesting she is dating Kendall Jenner's ex, Blake Griffin, on her Twitter account in May (18), and she also appreciates the value of being able to expose the truth through social media.

“If I read something about me that’s so blatantly untrue, I want to set the record straight - and I have the power to and the voice to," she shares, admitting she laughs most of the hearsay off. "That’s the one way that we can use social media in a positive light."