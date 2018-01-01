Mark Wahlberg promises Mile 22 will be packed with action

Mark Wahlberg has promised fans his upcoming movie Mile 22 will be full of heart-pounding action.

The actor has appeared in a string of films based on true events in recent years, including 2010's The Fighter and 2017's All the Money in the World.

But he is now looking forward to promoting straight action flick Mile 22, a fictional story from screenwriters Lea Carpenter and Graham Roland which follows an elite American intelligence agent who tries to secretly move a police officer with sensitive information out of a foreign country.

"The idea was to get away from the true stories and just have some fun," he divulged to Empire magazine.

For the project, Wahlberg is re-teaming with director Peter Berg, who he also worked with on 2013 war film Lone Survivor, disaster drama Deepwater Horizon and Boston Marathon bombing movie Patriots Day. Speaking about the movie, Berg explained that it was nice to have more creative freedom when it came to telling the story.

"Everything's different. There's a certain type of pressure that we don’t experience when we're making something up," he shared. "There are two other cool pieces to this story that I think people are going to want to see. It's just a lot of fun to play this part: a very unapologetic, in-your-face guy. We always looked at him like Tommy Lee Jones in The Fugitive."

Mile 22 also features John Malkovich and Lauren Cohan, as well as Iko Uwais and professional wrestler Ronda Rousey – who will no doubt offer up some exciting fight scenes.

The film is due to hit cinemas from August (18).