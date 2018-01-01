Pierce Brosnan had a blast working on the Mamma Mia! sequel

Pierce Brosnan jokes it was criminal how much fun the cast had on the set of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Pierce reunites with Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Julie Walters, Dominic Cooper, Stellan Skarsgard and Christine Baranski for the second movie based around the songs of Swedish superstars ABBA.

A host of new names have also joined the new flick, including singing icon Cher, who Pierce particularly loved working with.

“I did get to work with Cher! She was just everything that you could wish for and hope for. The voice, the eyes, the whole kit-and-caboodle of Cher was just beautiful,” he beamed to American GQ. “We had the most glorious time. It was a wonderful reunion for all of us, after 10 years. And to see beautiful, young Amanda grow into the woman she is and be on set with her baby. To be with Meryl again, and Colin… It was criminal, how much fun we had.”

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hits cinemas in July (18), and tells the back story of Meryl’s character Donna, with Lily James playing the younger version.

Talking to Harper’s Bazaar recently about the role, British star Lily revealed she studied Meryl closely to nail Donna’s mannerisms.

“I wanted to capture Donna’s gung-ho spirit," she explained. “She’s so feisty and brave and uninhibited. I wanted people to believe that my Donna could grow into that woman. I also watched the film to try and sprinkle in a few gestures that felt like Meryl. She uses her hands a lot. I also took note of the way she moves her hips and her body - it’s so beautiful and grounded.”