Kate McKinnon refuses to talk about her personal life

Kate McKinnon decided to reject questions about her personal life a long time ago.

The actress is best known as a regular cast member on TV comedy series Saturday Night Live and for playing Dr. Jillian Holtzmann in the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot.

Kate, SNL’s first openly lesbian cast member, has long refused to divulge details about her private life and has explained her reasons for staying so guarded.

“I decided in my mid-20s that I didn’t feel comfortable sharing personal details like I had in the previous few years. And I just have run with that ever since,” she told America’s GQ magazine. “The reason I was a horrible stand-up comedian is that you must speak your utter truth with details – the realer and more gruesome, the better. And I just decided that I hated the feeling of doing that.”

Kate also stated that she feels keeping out of the public eye helps inform her celebrity impersonations, allowing her to “disappear” into the character. Over the years, she has done impressions of stars including Justin Bieber and Ellen DeGeneres, as well as political figures such as Hillary Clinton and Kellyanne Conway.

“You can’t be judging someone as you’re embodying them. You have to find the point of connection – something you find delightful,” the 34-year-old insisted. “Even if you’re intending to skewer someone, you also have to find something that you truly like about them. If you’re mean, it ain’t fun to watch. And if it ain’t fun to watch, they turn off the TV.”

As well as appearing on SNL, Kate recently wrapped up shooting The Spy Who Dumped Me alongside Mila Kunis. And though she is fast becoming a Hollywood star, she still feels most at home doing comedy shows.

“I feel like it’s easier for me to talk to people through the medium of sketch comedy. Ironically, if I’m in a wig, that’s my unadulterated self,” she smiled.