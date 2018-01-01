NEWS Scott Disick and Sofia Richie split Newsdesk Share with :







Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have reportedly split.



According to People.com, the 19-year-old model ended things with the father-of-three due to "old issues" including Disick's alleged drinking and womanising, after he was spotted with another woman.



Neither has commented on news of the split.



The 35-year-old has been posting snaps on Instagram from his holiday with his three children he shares with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian - Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, three.



Meanwhile, Richie has been sharing photos from a vacation too, with her last post showing her laid on a paddleboard in the ocean, with the caption: "For the soul."



Disick was spotted looking flirty with a mystery woman at Kanye West‘s YE album listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday (31May18). The reality star reportedly told guests that he and Richie were "no longer together", according to TMZ.



Pictures obtained by the gossip website show Disick with his arms wrapped around another woman, and others at the party said he "looked wasted".



A source told People that Disick isn't taking the split seriously and is doing fine.



"He even thinks she might change her mind," they added.



The couple first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted cuddling up aboard a yacht in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival in May last year.



They confirmed their romance in September, and jetted off on romantic holidays in Miami, Mexico and Italy.



Friends of the couple revealed that the model had been a positive influence on Disick, whose party lifestyle and drinking also reportedly contributed to his split from Kardashian in 2015.

