Joshua Jackson dating actress Alyssa Julya Smith

Joshua Jackson is reportedly dating actress Alyssa Julya Smith.



The 39-year-old has been in a relationship with the Cheddar TV host for several months, according to E! News.



While Smith is based in Los Angeles, Jackson has been in New York starring in the Broadway play Children of a Lesser God, and the couple were spotted on a date in Central Park on Saturday (02Jun18).



Now that the play has ended, The Affair star is "expected to be in Los Angeles more".



Jackson dated fellow Hollywood star Diane Kruger for 10 years, and the famously low-key couple split in 2016.



The Inglourious Basterds star is now dating Norman Reedus, and is reportedly pregnant with her first child, according to Us Weekly sources.



Shortly after splitting from Kruger, former Dawson's Creek star Jackson appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and confessed his dating game was a little rusty after dating his ex for so long.



"Things have change a little bit since last time I was single. Maybe it was there, but I don't remember it. I mean, everything's on your phone now, right?" There's no more talking to people anymore. You talk to somebody and they're like, 'Ugh! No, no, no! We don't do that anymore.' It's been quite a big change,” he joked.



Kruger and The Walking Dead star Reedus started dating last year and made their first official outing as a couple at the Golden Globes in January. They also locked lips during the ceremony, when Diane's German movie In the Fade won the Best Foreign Language Film prize.

