Meghan Markle's ex-husband engaged

The ex-husband of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is engaged.

Trevor Engelson revealed on Instagram he had popped the question to Tracey Kurland on Friday (01Jun18).

According to Cosmopolitan, the TV and film producer commemorated the moment with a sweet Instagram post. In the private photo, Tracey’s hand adorned with an engagement ring can be seen resting on Trevor’s shoulder.

Overjoyed that she accepted his proposal, Trevor allegedly captioned the snap: "Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party!"

Meghan and the TV producer started dating in 2004, before getting engaged in 2010. They married in 2011 in Jamaica, but separated just two years later, reportedly due to the actress' busy schedule filming her TV show Suits.

According to unofficial royal biographer Andrew Morton, in his book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, the 36-year-old allegedly "sent Trevor her diamond wedding and engagement rings back by registered mail".

Trevor reportedly began dating Tracey, a dietician, in November 2017.

It was reported that in the run-up to his ex-wife's Royal wedding to Prince Harry, Trevor was "fleeing the country" to avoid any drama, a source told Us Weekly.

Meghan wed Harry last month in a stunning ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor, England, in front of the Royal Family and 600 guests. The actress wore a stunning gown created by British designer Clare Waight Keller, head of Givenchy, before changing into a bespoke Stella McCartney white silk halterneck dress for the evening reception.

The couple, who announced their engagement last November after dating for around a year, were also given the official titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the Queen.