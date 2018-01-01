Wedding bells for Laura Prepon and Ben Foster

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster are married.

The Orange Is the New Black star took to Instagram on Sunday (03Jun18) to reveal she and her fiance tied the knot just two weeks after obtaining a marriage license.

"Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support," she wrote alongside a wedding photo of the couple. "Wishing all of us the good stuff!"

The actors became engaged in October, 2016, and Laura previously revealed she wanted an intimate wedding.

"We want a really small wedding but we have a lot of people that we love and care about," she told E! News earlier this year (18). "It's weird, (but) apparently doing the list for your wedding is a whole thing that could cause some issues. The (Orange is the New Black) cast alone is, like, 50 people."

And last year (17), she told E! that planning for the big day with "the love of my life" was a little overwhelming as they couldn't nail down a date.

"He's going off to do two movies (and) I just wrapped last week," she explained. "It's just, you know, scheduling. It's a lot."

Foster ended his engagement to Robin Wright for a second time in 2015 and was romantically linked to rocker Jack White's ex-wife Karen Elson just before he and Laura officially became an item, while Prepon previously dated Christopher Masterson, the brother of her That 70's Show co-star Danny Masterson, and actor Scott Michael Foster.

Prepon and Foster quietly became first-time parents in September (17).