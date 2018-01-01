Moviemaker Brian De Palma no longer feels part of Hollywood

Movie legend Brian De Palma has tired of Hollywood's blockbusters, insisting there's no more room for serious movies.

The writer/director, who is responsible for hits like Scarface, Carrie, Carlito's Way, and The Untouchables, had a stab at making big budget films like Mission to Mars and Mission: Impossible, but decided those weren't the movies he wanted to make, so he took a step back from Hollywood.

"If you haven't made a blockbuster, it's really difficult to make another movie...," De Palma tells Le Parisien. "I couldn't have made Casualties of War if I hadn't made The Untouchables.

"Hollywood has changed. Movies about dinosaurs and superheroes are made for the kids! You cannot make a serious movie over there... unless you're Spielberg and you "are" the studio.

"After Mission: Impossible, when Tom Cruise said he wanted to make another one, I said to him, 'Are you kidding me? Why would I want to make another movie like this?' After that, I made Snake Eyes, Mission to Mars and I said, 'Stop'. I was fed up with these big movies, when you have to fight with the studios to know how much special effects will cost."

Brian has returned to directing after a six-year absence and admits his new film, Domino, wasn't the most pleasant experience, because he had to squabble with producers.

"It was an awful experience," he tells the outlet. "The movie was underfunded (and) there were a lot of delays... I don't even know if this movie will be launched."

But he's still proud of the project, which features Game of Thrones stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Carice van Houten and Guy Pearce, adding, "I like this movie, it's good."