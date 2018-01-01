Kristin Davis & Rob Lowe to star in African Christmas movie

Sex & the City star Kristin Davis is in talks to star in a new Christmas movie with Rob Lowe about endangered elephants.

Christmas in the Wild is set against the backdrop of elephant poaching in Africa, and will also feature Lowe's son John Owen.

Davis is in talks to play a woman whose husband walks out on her before a family safari. She decides to take the trip without him and meets an elephant conservationist, portrayed by Lowe.

She is already on board as an executive producer after helping develop the film idea around her passion for raising awareness about the plight of elephants in Africa.

Kristin previously executive produced the documentary Gardeners of Eden, which was distributed by Netflix - the streaming service which will host Christmas in the Wild at the end of 2019.

Sources tell Deadline that Davis is currently in Africa looking at elephant sanctuaries as potential filming locations.

News of the movie comes a month after it was reported the actress had become a mum again.

The 53-year-old actress has adopted a baby boy, according to celebrity journalist Marc Malkin's Facebook page, but Kristin and her representatives have yet to confirm the news.

Kristin previously adopted a daughter, named Gemma Rose, in 2011.

Both Davis and Lowe have freed up a little time to make Christmas in the Wild - Kristin's hopes of making a third Sex & the City movie fell apart last year (17) and Rob's TV medical drama Code Black was recently cancelled.